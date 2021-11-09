Octopus Energy to help Manchester hit net zero

Greater Manchester has announced a new partnership with Octopus Energy to help it become carbon-neutral by 2038.

The announcement came on the same day as the COP26 climate summit talks about the ways science and innovation can help countries and organisations achieve their commitments.

The partnership will see the company trial new green energy tariffs and technologies for customers living in the region and create 300 high-skilled jobs, ranging from data scientists and heat pump engineers to frontline customer support.

Octopus Energy will also look to increase the flexibility of Greater Manchester’s energy supply through its flexibility arm KrakenFlex, a cloud-based platform designed to manage the real-time energy supply and demand of clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles and heat pumps.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “We are really pleased that Octopus Energy have committed to expand their operation and are opening their first hub in the North of England here in Greater Manchester.”

Councillor Neil Emmott, Greater Manchester Lead for the Green City-Region, said: “This new agreement with Octopus Energy is a big boost to our plan for a carbon-neutral Greater Manchester by 2038.

“It’s also a major vote of confidence in our city-region to lead the transition to a more sustainable future, supporting low carbon infrastructure and new jobs in green industries.”