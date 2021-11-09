What does Science and Innovation Day hold at COP26?

To mark Science and Innovation Day at COP26, new initiatives are set to be announced by various countries, businesses and scientists to curb emissions.

The government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance will stress the critical roles that both science and innovation will have in the future health of the planet and underline new initiatives that include:

A commitment to accelerate innovation and the low carbon transition in industries and cities.

A worldwide ‘Adaptation Research Alliance’ (ARA), which includes more than 90 organisations across 30 economies, to help more vulnerable countries fight against climate change.

A global scientific research community that will highlight climate risks to world leaders, helping to create policies that are suited to the tasks each country is likely to face.

Aside from Mr Vallance’s announcements, 23 governments are also set to announce four new ‘innovation measures’, which will involve global collaboration to produce more technologies and tools that cut down carbon and instigate the production of more renewable fuels, chemicals and materials.

These ‘missions’ will supposedly cover the sectors responsible for half of the world’s emissions.

The Climate Adaptation and Resilience Research Programme (CLARE) is being entrusted with putting the ARA’s work into practice and will be jointly funded by the UK and Canada.

The UK will announce a further £48 million to go towards CLARE, which will take its total amount of funding to £100 million – £40 million of this will be dedicated purely to helping African countries in the fight against climate change.

Mr Vallance said: “The facts are clear – we must limit warming to 1.5°C. Thanks to science, that is feasible – the technologies are already available.

“Investment in research and development will deliver new clean technologies, while policies to create markets will ensure they are deployed. At the same time, science will help us adapt to the impacts of climate change we’re already seeing around the world and transform our economies.

“Through research and innovation, we will adjust essential systems and ensure continued safety, security and prosperity.”