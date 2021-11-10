COP26, Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

COP26 Live: Women should be central to tackling climate crisis, Nicola Sturgeon says

The First Minister announced further action on tackling the impacts of climate change on gender

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 10 November 2021
Image: UNFCCC / Kiara Worth

Women should be central to the fight against climate change, said First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking during Gender Day at COP26 in Glasgow Ms Sturgeon said: “Tackling the climate crisis and delivering a just transition to net zero must go hand in hand and women and girls must be central to that.

“The Scottish Government’s just transition plans will amplify the voices of under-represented groups, including women and girls, and actively work to create a better, greener future for everyone.”

The First Minister also confirmed that the Scottish Government will become a Commitment Maker under the Feminist Action for Climate Justice coalition.

That will commit Scotland to actions aimed at improving the lives of girls and women.

The commitment also includes an increase in access to financing for climate solutions that promote gender equality.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast