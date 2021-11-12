Five energy suppliers ordered to pay £575k in FiT fees

Ofgem has today issued provisional orders for five energy suppliers to pay £575,000 for Feed-In Tariff (FiT) scheme.

The scheme. which is funded by compulsory levies on suppliers, provides payments to owners of small-scale renewable energy generators.

The regulator said the firms failed to make payment by the second quarter deadline of 10th November.

A failure to meet the deadline means that suppliers are in breach of the Electricity Supply Standard Licence.

The companies that have received orders to pay are Whoop Energy, Social Energy Supply, Delta Gas and Power, Orbit Energy and Simply Your Energy/Entice.

A few days ago, Ofgem ordered seven energy suppliers to pay a total of £17.9 million in outstanding Renewables Obligation payments.