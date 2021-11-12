Finance & Markets

Tesla’s Elon Musk sells 10% of his share after Twitter poll

Tesla Chief Executive sold around £3.7 billion of shares in the electric car manufacturer

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 12 November 2021
Image: vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock

Tesla boss Elon Musk has sold £3.7 billion of shares in the company.

That follows a Twitter poll he ran asking people if he should sell 10% of his holding in the electric vehicle manufacturer.

He said: “Much is made lately of unrealised gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.”

Elon Musk also explained he does not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere and he only has stock “thus the only for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”

The entrepreneur promised to follow the outcome ”whichever way” it went and almost 58% of around 3,519,252 voters agreed that he should sell it.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast