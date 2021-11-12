Tesla’s Elon Musk sells 10% of his share after Twitter poll

Tesla boss Elon Musk has sold £3.7 billion of shares in the company.

That follows a Twitter poll he ran asking people if he should sell 10% of his holding in the electric vehicle manufacturer.

He said: “Much is made lately of unrealised gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.”

Elon Musk also explained he does not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere and he only has stock “thus the only for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”

The entrepreneur promised to follow the outcome ”whichever way” it went and almost 58% of around 3,519,252 voters agreed that he should sell it.