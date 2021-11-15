Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Less than half of young energy professionals ‘feel confident that the UK will hit net zero target’

Energy UK’s latest survey shows that eight in ten energy industry professionals of the younger generation agree that the government needs to focus more on energy transition

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 15 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Nearly 47% of young energy professionals feel confident that the government’s current strategy will achieve the 2050 net zero target.

That’s according to a new survey by the Energy UK‘s Young Energy Professionals Forum which shows that the most common barriers to the net zero plans are a lack of clarity, a gap in policy for reaching targets and little incentive given to business and the public to support decarbonisation.

The survey of 200 participants also suggests eight out of ten agree that the government needs to put much more focus on how the transition is going to affect the most vulnerable customers.

In addition, the research suggests that young professionals in the energy sector feel that one of the most important factors to consider when deciding to stay in or apply for a role is the opportunity to meaningfully engage with an organisation’s net zero strategy.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast