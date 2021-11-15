Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Two-thirds of remaining energy suppliers ‘could go under in the next year’

New report predicts that the energy retail market will face “complete carnage”

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 15 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The energy market could see two-thirds of remaining electricity and gas suppliers going bust in the next 12 months.

The worrying finding comes from a new report by the UK accountancy firm Price Bailey which suggests nearly 48% of the existing energy suppliers are at imminent risk of collapse.

The analysis looked at the credit risk scores of energy suppliers based on the Ofgem lists.

It found that excluding the so-called ‘Big Six’ and two companies with suppressed risk scores, of the 29 remaining suppliers of electricity and gas to UK homes, almost 66% have an above-average credit risk score.

The authors of the report also suggest 14 electricity and gas suppliers are deemed maximum risk, which puts them at imminent risk of collapse.

Matt Howard, Partner at Price Bailey, commented: “The energy supply sector is facing complete carnage as we head into the winter months.

“Businesses deemed maximum credit risk will find it almost impossible to access extra funding unless directors provide personal guarantees. Few directors will be brave enough to risk their personal assets to secure emergency funding in the months ahead.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast