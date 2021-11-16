Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Collapses of suppliers lead to record low of energy switches in October

Energy switches that started last month were 67% fewer than in October last year, according to a new report

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 16 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The exits recorded in the energy retail market in the last few weeks seem to have had an impact on energy switching activity, a new report suggests.

ElectraLink estimates that nearly 232,000 switches started last month, which is almost 67% less than in October last year and the fewest in one calendar month since 2012.

The previous lowest month was June 2014 with 240,000 switches started, the report finds.

Analysts also predict that switches completed next month will be the lowest on record.

They note that energy suppliers’ collapses and the limited number of comparative tariffs coming from energy comparison websites because of the energy market crisis have been the main drivers of the fall in the energy switching activity.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast