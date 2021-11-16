Finance & Markets, Top Stories

More than 35,000 customers affected by two more collapses in energy market

The collapses of Neon Roof Limited and Social Energy Supply bring the total of failed energy suppliers to 22 since the start of August

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 16 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Neon Roof Limited and Social Energy Supply Ltd have today announced they are ceasing to trade.

Neon Roof Limited serves nearly 30,000 domestic electricity customers while Social Energy Supply Ltd supplies around 5,500 domestic customers.

The record wholesale prices have forced more than 20 energy firms to go under since the early days of August.

The energy market regulator said that its safety net means that customers’ energy supply will continue and funds they have paid into their accounts will be protected.

Neil Lawrence, Director of Retail at Ofgem, said: “Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime.

“We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your tariff.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast