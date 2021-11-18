Finance & Markets

Elon Musk sells another £724m of Tesla shares to pay taxes

This follows the £3.7bn he sold last week after votes in a Twitter poll

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Thursday 18 November 2021
Image: Phil Stafford / Shutterstock

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has reportedly sold £724 million of his stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) giant to pay taxes.

This follows his decision last week to sell £3.7 billion of his shares, following votes on a Twitter poll and claims that he avoids paying tax.

“The only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” he said.

Tesla’s stock has hiked by more than 150% in the past year as EV manufacturers become an even more critical component of fighting climate change and mitigating carbon emissions.

The billionaire has committed to sell an overall 10% of his shares to pay taxes, with more expected to go in the coming days and weeks.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast