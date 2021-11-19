Shell launches partnership for floating wind project in Ireland

Shell has announced a new partnership with the Irish developer Simply Blue Group to acquire a 51% share of a venture, which aims to develop a floating wind farm off the Clare coast in Ireland.

The joint venture eyes development of up to 1.3GW of new floating wind capacity in total – a first phase that will seek to develop up to 450MW followed by up to 900MW in the second phase.

The total installed capacity of the wind farm is forecast to power more than one million homes.

Hugh Kelly, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Director of Simply Blue Group, said: “The project will utilise floating offshore wind technology to produce zero-carbon electricity and will greatly help Ireland progress towards a green energy future with domestically sourced sustainable electricity delivering both environmental and economic benefits to the entire country.”

Hessel de Jong, Offshore Wind General Manager Europe at Shell, said: “Shell has a clear ambition to be a net zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society. We aim to provide more renewable power to consumers and businesses alike.”