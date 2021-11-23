Technology

Hackers attack wind turbine manufacturer Vestas

The wind turbine giant was forced to shut down its IT systems across various business units

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 23 November 2021
Image: Vestas

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas was hit by a cyber security incident last Friday.

The incident forced the company to shut down its IT systems at several business units to contain the impact of the situation.

Preliminary findings of the investigation show that the incident impacted parts of Vestas’ internal IT infrastructure and that ‘data has been compromised’.

At this point, there is no indication that third-party operations, including customer and supply chain operations, have been impacted, the company said confirming that the investigation will continue.

Recent research by the international insurer Hiscox found that the UK energy sector faces the highest risk of experiencing cyber incidents.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast