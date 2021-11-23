Hackers attack wind turbine manufacturer Vestas

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas was hit by a cyber security incident last Friday.

The incident forced the company to shut down its IT systems at several business units to contain the impact of the situation.

Preliminary findings of the investigation show that the incident impacted parts of Vestas’ internal IT infrastructure and that ‘data has been compromised’.

At this point, there is no indication that third-party operations, including customer and supply chain operations, have been impacted, the company said confirming that the investigation will continue.

Recent research by the international insurer Hiscox found that the UK energy sector faces the highest risk of experiencing cyber incidents.