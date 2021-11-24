How do you calculate your carbon footprint? And why does it matter?

What is a carbon footprint? Why is it important? And where to start? Accuracy is key when it comes to calculating your carbon footprint and for many organisations is the starting point for setting a net zero strategy and roadmap to achieving that goal. That’s why all footprints completed by Alfa Energy are calculated in accordance with internationally recognised standards such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the ISO 14064.

Watch this short explainer video and if you want to know more about setting a carbon footprint and its importance for establishing a net zero strategy, listen to the Resonance podcast episodes with Carey Group (Decarbonising Construction) and Field Studies Council (Setting a course for net zero) here.

For more detail on establishing a carbon footprint, standards to be met and what needs to be undertaken, you can request 2030, our comprehensive net zero and sustainability guide for business, here. Just select the tick box for 2030.

This is a promoted article.