Former British Gas CEO joins IMServ as Chairman

Energy data management provider IMServ has announced it has appointed Ian Peters as Chairman.

Mr Peters currently holds the Chair of the UK Health Security Agency, an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.

He was a former Chief Executive of British Gas, Managing Director of NatWest Small Business Services, and Chairman of several data-driven growth technology companies.

Steve Brown, Managing Director, IMServ, said: “Ian knows the energy sector like the back of his hand and his proven successful track record will be a great asset to the company.”

Ian Peters, Chairman, IMServ, commented: “IMServ will without a doubt play a considerable part in the UK energy transition, helping the country become more energy efficient and bring down emissions.”

In September, IMServ was acquired by the private equity firm Bluewater.