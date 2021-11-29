Finance & Markets, Top Stories

DCC network reaches ten millionth property milestone

Nearly 16.3 million meters are currently connected to the DCC network

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 29 November 2021
Image: Vitalij Terescsuk / Shutterstock

The Data Communications Company (DCC) network has seen the ten-millionth property being connected to its network.

A property is considered either a home or a small business that is being covered by the DCC.

The ten-millionth property was connected in London on Friday by EDF, which fitted both a gas and electricity meter along with a communications hub and pre-payment interface device.

The DCC confirmed that its network has currently 16.3 million smart meters connected – of these an estimated 6.4 million are first-generation and around 9.8 million are SMETS2.

Angus Flett, DCC Chief Executive Officer, said: “This landmark means the number of properties connected to the DCC network has doubled in less than a year and this shows continuing momentum behind the energy smart meter rollout.

“The ten million homes and small businesses on our network are the backbone of a new digital energy infrastructure – the smart meters in these premises are providing the grid with the granular data it needs to make the most of renewables and help Britain progress towards net zero.

“This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of our customers – energy suppliers and distribution network operators – together we are making Britain more connected so we can all lead smarter, greener lives.”

