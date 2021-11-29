Liquidators appointed to Sheffield energy supplier

As the energy crisis cripples the energy retail market, it has been announced that Managing Directors of Interpath Advisory have been appointed as joint liquidators of Nabuh Energy Limited.

Two months ago, Ofgem revoked the electricity supply licence held by Nabuh Energy as it had failed to make payments of its annual Renewables Obligations.

In March, British Gas announced the acquisition of the challenger energy brand.

However, the proceeds of the sale were ‘insufficient’ to enable the Sheffield-based firm to cover all its debts.

Rick Harrison, Joint Liquidator and Managing Director at Interpath Advisory, said: “We continue to see the fallout from issues that have been affecting the UK energy sector for some time.

“Our immediate priority is to realise the remaining assets of the business, primarily deferred sale consideration and make a distribution to creditors in due course.”