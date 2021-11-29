MPs require all new buildings to have renewables from next year

Nearly 77% of MPs believe that small-scale renewables, such as solar PV, solar thermal and heat pumps, should be incorporated into all new build properties from 2022.

That’s according to a new YouGov survey commissioned by the MCS Charitable Foundation which suggests that more than half of MPs agree that green energy retrofits should be put on the top of the government’s list of priorities.

The removal of VAT on all domestic renewables and energy efficiency measures for 10 years was supported by almost 46% of MPs.

In addition, the poll also shows that less than half of MPs believe the government is providing sufficient support to bring renewable energy technologies to more homes.

David Cowdrey, Director of External Affairs at MCS, said: “If the government is serious about meeting emissions reduction targets, the decarbonisation of our current and future homes must urgently move up the political agenda, backed by robust legislation.

“Following COP26, home decarbonisation should be a top government priority. Banning all fossil fuel heating from new homes by December 2023 and investing in a green heating future can cause a ripple effect. It’s good for the economy and the environment.”

A government spokesperson said: “Decarbonising homes is a top priority for this government and we have a comprehensive action plan in place to drive down emissions.

“Our Heat and Buildings Strategy sets out the clear package of measures we are taking to transition to low carbon heating, including our new £450 million Boiler Upgrade Scheme and support to kickstart the heat pump manufacturing industry in the UK.

“Not only will this create thousands of jobs but it will also generate new opportunities for British businesses to export the technology abroad.

“We are also investing £1.3 billion this year alone to support people to install energy efficiency measures in their homes and have already awarded £6.9 million in government funding for the training of tradespeople delivering green home energy improvements. These measures will enable us to future-proof the way we heat our homes while creating green jobs and helping protect consumers from the volatility of fossil fuel prices.”