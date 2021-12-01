bp building large-scale hydrogen plant in Teesside

bp has announced its plans to build a hydrogen plant in the Northeast of England that could produce up to 500MW of hydrogen by 2030.

‘HyGreen Teesside’ is set to begin operations by 2025, with an initial 60MW of hydrogen production capacity.

The company estimates that bp’s projects in Teesside could deliver 30% of the UK government’s target to delivery 5GW of hydrogen production by 2030.

The new project adds to 3GW of offshore wind and 16,000 charging points in its UK portfolio.

Louise Jacobsen Plutt, Senior Vice President for Hydrogen at bp, said: “Together, HyGreen and H2Teesside can help transform Teesside into the UK’s green heart, ‎strengthening its people, communities and businesses. This is exactly the type of energy we want to ‎create and more importantly deliver.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: ‎“This is excellent news following the recent COP26 summit and I look forward to supporting industry ‎to develop new technologies as we build a cleaner transport system and work towards a net zero ‎future.”‎