TELCA 2021 – back and in person!

We cannot wait to welcome all of you back to the IET tonight for this year’s TELCA – after a tough year for us all it’s time to celebrate

Kiran Bose
Wednesday 1 December 2021
Image: Energy Live News

TELCA 2021 is finally here – and this time we’re back live and in person!

The last 18 months have been difficult for the industry and the recent energy crisis has demonstrated that immensely.

That’s why we want to shine a light on how you and your colleagues have powered through with customers’ best interests at the heart of everything you do.

Come down to the IET in London at 18:30 this evening, following the Energy Live Consultancy Conference (ELCC), to celebrate your colleagues’ and your own achievements this past year.

Many thanks to our sponsors – Pozitive Energy, EDF, Corona Energy, IMServ, PreAction, SSE Energy Solutions, SystemsLink, Water Plus, Bill Identity and Everflow Water – without whom, none of this would be possible.

Wear your best and see you there!

