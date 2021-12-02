Aldi pays back customers for recycled plastic bottles

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has launched its first deposit return scheme in Scotland.

The programme encourages customers to return bottles and cans in exchange for a voucher to be redeemed against their shopping.

Customers are allowed to return single-use PET plastic or glass bottles from 50ml up to three litres, and aluminium drinks cans, to a reverse vending machine installed in one Aldi store.

For each item deposited, customers will receive 10p in the form of a voucher, up to a maximum of £5.

The scheme is designed to offer Aldi insights to extend the programme next year.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Aldi Scotland, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to look after our environment and promote recycling whenever possible.

“We hope local customers in Bathgate will embrace this trial and we will use their feedback to inform our plans as we prepare for the deposit return scheme roll out in Scotland.”