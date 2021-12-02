Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Biomass power plant in Hiroshima to get CO2 capture tech tested at Drax project

A 7MW biomass power plant will use the technology in a bid to decarbonise its operations

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 2 December 2021
A new carbon capture technology that has been trialled at a biomass power plant owned by Drax Group will be deployed to a project in Hiroshima.

The system offers a capture capacity of 0.3 metric tonnes per day and will be integrated into a 7MW biomass power plant in an urban complex within Hiroshima City.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has received the order for the compact carbon capture system from Taihei Dengyo Kaisha.

The company aims to boost its circularity credentials by capturing and storing the carbon dioxide emitted by biomass power plants.

