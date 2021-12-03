TELCA 2021 Winners: Best Business Solution – Innovation

The stars were out in force for the Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) at the IET at Savoy Place last night.

The exclusive black-tie awards ceremony that celebrates the best of the best energy consultants in the industry, saw the ista Energy Solutions win the award Best Business Solution – Innovation sponsored by Water Plus.

David Lewis, Managing Director of ista Energy Solutions said: “Having the right technical solutions is really important so collecting data, being able to provide information, help people use their heat wisely is really important for us and I am really pleased with the recognition.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.