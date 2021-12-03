TELCA 2021 Winners, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2021 Winners: Best Business Solution – Innovation

ista Energy Solutions won the TELCA Best Business Solution – Innovation at this year’s ceremony which was hosted at the IET at Savoy Place

The stars were out in force for the Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) at the IET at Savoy Place last night.

The exclusive black-tie awards ceremony that celebrates the best of the best energy consultants in the industry, saw the ista Energy Solutions win the award Best Business Solution – Innovation sponsored by Water Plus.

David Lewis, Managing Director of ista Energy Solutions said: “Having the right technical solutions is really important so collecting data, being able to provide information, help people use their heat wisely is really important for us and I am really pleased with the recognition.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.

