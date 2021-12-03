TELCA 2021 Winners, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2021 Winners: Best Customer Service – SME

Indigo Swan was the winner in the TELCA category Best Customer Service – SME

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 3 December 2021
The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TECLA) put on a spectacular show last night at the IET at Savoy Place.

The star-studded ceremony brought together the best energy consultants in the energy industry.

Indigo Swan was the recipient of the award in the category Best Customer Service SME.

Aimee Konieczny, Head of Client Relationships at Indigo Swan told ELN: “Our business starts with sales and finishes with service. Everything that we do after the point of sale is why customers come back to us year after year.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.

