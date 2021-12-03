TELCA 2021 Winners, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2021 Winners: Consultancy of the Year – SME

Indigo Swan, one of the big winners of this year’s TELCA, took the Consultancy of the Year – SME trophy

Friday 3 December 2021
What a night it was!

The award-winning event Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) was back, with hundreds of people coming from far and wide to celebrate the top energy consultants in the industry.

The team of Indigo Swan was flying high as they bagged the Consultancy of the Year – SME award, just a few minutes after winning the Best Customer Service – SME trophy.

James Groves, Managing Director of Indigo Swan told ELN: “It’s been a very challenging year for a lot of people but within the energy sector especially over the last few months it’s been even more challenging but here we are. It’s down to the team, it’s down to how hard they work, how much they look after our clients. Always, it’s been open, honest transparent integrity over profit and that’s why we are here.”

