TELCA 2021 Winners: Consultancy of the Year – SME

What a night it was!

The award-winning event Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) was back, with hundreds of people coming from far and wide to celebrate the top energy consultants in the industry.

The team of Indigo Swan was flying high as they bagged the Consultancy of the Year – SME award, just a few minutes after winning the Best Customer Service – SME trophy.

James Groves, Managing Director of Indigo Swan told ELN: “It’s been a very challenging year for a lot of people but within the energy sector especially over the last few months it’s been even more challenging but here we are. It’s down to the team, it’s down to how hard they work, how much they look after our clients. Always, it’s been open, honest transparent integrity over profit and that’s why we are here.”

Watch the award-winning moment and the full interview.