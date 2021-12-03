TELCA 2021 Winners: Most Trusted Consultancy – SME

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned with a bang at IET at Savoy Place recognising and rewarding the best energy consultants and brokers in the industry.

The star studded ceremony saw Total Energy Solutions take home the Most Trusted Consultancy – SME award sponsored by Corona Energy.

Ali Carnegie, Managing Director of Total Energy Solutions, said: “Of all the things that we have been nominated for Most Trusted Consultancy is the most important award as a broker I think we could win in the UK. We are a small firm in Cornwall, it means so much to us and I am so proud of all our team.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.