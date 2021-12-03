TELCA 2021 Winners: The Wellbeing & Diversity Award

The glitzy Oscar-style TELCA ceremony, which attracted hundreds of people, including TPIs and suppliers, shone a light on energy consultants big and small.

Crowned in front of the industry at the prestigious IET at Savoy Place in London, the winners stood out during a rigorous judging process to become the top of their category.

The Wellbeing & Diversity Award was given to Tritility.

Sarah Donelly. Marketing Manager of Tritility, said: “We have been, over the past year, taking on and training a lot of young people who have been out of work for quite a long time and bringing them into the business really nurturing, encouraging and training them, so that social mobility aspect of diversity is something that we have worked really hard on.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.