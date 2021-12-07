Vestas admits hackers leaked its stolen data

A cyber security incident has turned out to be the nightmare before Christmas for Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas, as hackers leaked stolen data.

The company confirmed that “the stolen data has been leaked by the attackers and potentially offered to third parties.”

The incident, which was discovered on 19th November forced the firm to shut down its IT systems at several business units to contain the impact of the situation.

Vestas added that it believed the leaked data mostly relate to the company’s “internal matters”.

The wind turbine giant said it will investigate what personal data is affected by the cyberattack and will contact the affected parties “within the next few days”.

Henrik Andersen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vestas, said: “Unfortunately, the attackers did manage to steal data from Vestas and that data has been illegally shared externally.

“To mitigate this situation, we are working hard to identify any leaked data and will collaborate with affected stakeholders and authorities. In that regard, we ask for continued support, understanding and condemnation of criminal activities such as ransomware and illegal sharing of data.”