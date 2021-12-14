Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Customers in Belfast to face 19% increase in gas bills

The change in firmus energy’s gas tariffs is predicted to affect an estimated 149,000 customers

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 14 December 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Northern Ireland gas supplier firmus energy announced that its customers in Belfast will see a 19.4% increase in their tariffs.

The change translates to an extra £2.75 a week on the average household bill, the company said.

It is predicted that an estimated 149,000 domestic customers will be impacted by the move.

One month ago, the company increased its natural gas tariff by 38.1% for customers living in the Ten Towns Network area.

Dr David Dobbin, Chairman of firmus energy, said: “We very much regret having to increase our Greater Belfast tariff however the sheer scale of the increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced our hand.

“We know this is an unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are most vulnerable.

This is not just a firmus issue, but one faced by energy suppliers across gas, oil and electricity, all of whom will have to increase their tariffs to meet the huge surge in global energy costs, if they haven’t already done so.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast