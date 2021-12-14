Ireland to offer €100 discount on electricity bills for every household

The Republic of Ireland is planning to give everyone €100 (£85) off their energy bills in January.

The measure of the universal, one-off electricity credit, which is expected to be discussed today in the Cabinet aims to bring relief to thousands of households that are currently struggling to pay their bills as a result of the soaring electricity prices.

The scheme is predicted to cost around €170 million (£145m).

According to the latest consumer price index from the Central Statistics Office, the price of electricity, gas and other fuels are up 29% on that time last year.