Why smart meters are the foundation of a flexible grid

As the energy industry transforms to become less reliant on fossil fuels and to create a more flexible grid, smart meters will play an increasingly important and visible role.

Pathway to COP26 report

Harry Matyjaszek
Wednesday 15 December 2021
The move towards a low-carbon, flexible electricity system is crucial for the UK to reach its environmental targets, but creates challenges for the industry around balancing demand and grid stability.

Smart meters are key to overcoming these challenges and driving transformation on a nation-wide scale. The transition to a smarter grid, however, doesn’t just present challenges, but also numerous opportunities for businesses to become both more energy and cost efficient.

