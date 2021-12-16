Efficiency & Environment

New York passes law banning gas burning in new buildings

The legislation is part of the Mayor’s Green New Deal

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 16 December 2021
Image: Shutterstock

New York banned the use of natural gas in new buildings as part of new legislation passed yesterday.

The rules require new buildings less than seven stories tall to go electric by January 2024 and those greater than that after 1st July 2027.

They also direct building authorities to refuse construction documents and permits for new buildings that would require natural gas.

The New York Council has also voted in favour of a bill that would require the installation of occupancy sensors to limit unnecessary lighting in public buildings.

The measure would help prevent the death of migratory birds that are heavily affected by these lights according to recent research.

The legislation is part of the Green New Deal which was launched by the Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

The Mayor said: “New York City made history by banning gas usage in new buildings. This is how you invest in a sustainable future, protect public health, create good-paying jobs and end the era of fossil fuels.

“Thank you to the New York City Council for getting this done. If our city can do it, any city can.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast