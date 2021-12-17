Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Net zero not part of business plans for the majority of UK firms

Less than a third of UK businesses have a net zero strategy, according to a new survey

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 17 December 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Just 29% of UK businesses have a clear net zero strategy, new research finds.

A survey of more than 1,000 business decision makers found that environmental concerns and reputation are the biggest drivers for businesses committing to carbon-neutrality.

The poll by YouGov on behalf of Veolia, also shows that the majority of larger companies surveyed, at 52% said they had a net zero strategy.

Investment and government legislation were the most popular types of support businesses with a net zero strategy would like to see to reach their carbon targets.

The survey says nearly 56% of those businesses with a net zero strategy had set a budget for their carbon strategy.

In addition, 40% of UK businesses surveyed are currently employing third parties for carbon offsetting practices.

Gavin Graveson, Senior Executive Vice President Veolia Northern Europe Zone, said: “We need to see more industries commit to a robust strategy to reduce their environmental impact, whether that be through use of electric vehicles, cleaner energy supplies or reduced packaging.

“In the wake of COP26, we need to work together, share expertise, innovate and research new sustainable solutions so carbon net zero can become a reality, rather than a goal.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast