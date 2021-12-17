Net zero not part of business plans for the majority of UK firms

Just 29% of UK businesses have a clear net zero strategy, new research finds.

A survey of more than 1,000 business decision makers found that environmental concerns and reputation are the biggest drivers for businesses committing to carbon-neutrality.

The poll by YouGov on behalf of Veolia, also shows that the majority of larger companies surveyed, at 52% said they had a net zero strategy.

Investment and government legislation were the most popular types of support businesses with a net zero strategy would like to see to reach their carbon targets.

The survey says nearly 56% of those businesses with a net zero strategy had set a budget for their carbon strategy.

In addition, 40% of UK businesses surveyed are currently employing third parties for carbon offsetting practices.

Gavin Graveson, Senior Executive Vice President Veolia Northern Europe Zone, said: “We need to see more industries commit to a robust strategy to reduce their environmental impact, whether that be through use of electric vehicles, cleaner energy supplies or reduced packaging.

“In the wake of COP26, we need to work together, share expertise, innovate and research new sustainable solutions so carbon net zero can become a reality, rather than a goal.”