From 2030, ‘all Olympic Games will be carbon-neutral’

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has pledged all upcoming Olympic Games will ve carbon-neutral and carbon positive from 2030 onwards.

In its Sustainability Report 2021, the governing of the Olympics highlights its commitment to be a climate positive organisation by 2024 – that means that it will be removing more carbon from the air than it emits.

The IOC also vowed to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and said that sustainability will be further integrated into the process for selecting future hosts of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Both the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 have sustainability at the centre of their Games concepts, the IOC said.

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Chair of IOC Sustainability and Legacy Commission, said: “We can confidently state that sustainability is now firmly embedded as an executive priority within the IOC and this ethos flows into our corporate ways of working, our focus on ensuring sustainable Olympic Games and how we engage with the wider Olympic Movement.”