Which areas in the UK are paying most for energy bills?

Households in Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Northern England have to spend up to 66% more on powering and heating compared to homes in London.

That’s according to the latest report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which estimates the average property in Northern Ireland has to pay more than 50% more on energy bills than households in London.

The figures show homes in Wales and Scotland pay 40% to 50% more.

A recent report found that more than one-third of people in Scotland cannot afford their energy bills.

The survey revealed almost 80% cited rising energy costs as a reason that find their bills ‘unaffordable’.