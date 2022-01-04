Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Which areas in the UK are paying most for energy bills?

Homes in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have to pay more for their energy use compared to London, according to a new report

Tuesday 4 January 2022
Households in Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Northern England have to spend up to 66% more on powering and heating compared to homes in London.

That’s according to the latest report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which estimates the average property in Northern Ireland has to pay more than 50% more on energy bills than households in London.

The figures show homes in Wales and Scotland pay 40% to 50% more.

A recent report found that more than one-third of people in Scotland cannot afford their energy bills.

The survey revealed almost 80% cited rising energy costs as a reason that find their bills ‘unaffordable’.

