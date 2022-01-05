Vattenfall launches ‘affordable’ solution to replace gas boilers

Vattenfall has launched a new system that promises to be an affordable solution and alternative to gas boilers.

The high-temperature heat pump solution is designed to be simple to install and does not require costly retrofitting, including insulation beyond the heat pump installation.

It could help decarbonise homes in the UK that are currently heated using conventional gas boilers, the company said.

Mark Anderson, Commercial and Development Director at Vattenfall Heat UK, said: “There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to decarbonising heating.

“Removing emissions from heating relies on us making better use of waste heat from all sources and installing the right technologies in the correct locations of the country, where they will be most effective and affordable.”

Heating accounts for as much as 37% of the UK’s carbon dioxide emissions.

A recent report by the Institute for Public Policy Research found that the UK is installing almost 6% of the heat pumps needed to reach net zero.

In October last year, the Prime Minister confirmed that all new gas boiler installations will be banned across the UK by 2035.