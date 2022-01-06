Business Secretary in crunch talks with energy bosses

The Business Secretary will reportedly hold crisis talks today with energy bosses about soaring household bills.

Kwasi Kwarteng is believed to discuss with chiefs how the government could help consumers to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Mr Kwarteng also plans to engage with representatives from the energy sector this week about the future of the energy retail market.

The Energy Secretary will reportedly reiterate his commitment to keeping the price cap in place as a measure to protect from the sudden increases in global gas prices.

The meetings come after the Prime Minister dismissed calls to remove VAT from household energy bills.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reportedly told that there is a limit to what additional steps can the government take to combat rising energy bills.