Each Manchester ad screen ‘consumes the same amount of electricity as three homes’

Some high-tech advertising screens in Manchester are reportedly huge consumers of electricity.

The Guardian suggests each of the 86 digital advertising boards installed in the city’s centre uses nearly 11,501kWh of electricity every year.

That is equivalent to the power needed for three households, according to the report.

The council-branded screens, which have been rented by the advertising firm JCDecauxUK, reportedly bring to the local authority an estimated £2.4 million in annual earnings.

A Manchester City Council spokesperson said: “The council does not recognise this equivalence as the electricity sourced by JCDecaux which is used to power the advertising boards is 100% renewable, i.e derived from renewable energy sources.

“This energy is generated by certified renewable sources, with the purchased electricity supplied to the National Grid.”

The spokesperson added that JCDecaux’s electricity supplier had supply agreements with independent UK wind generators and purchase renewable electricity certificates and Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs).

REGOs are proof an energy supplier has bought a specific amount of energy from renewable sources.

Manchester City Council declared a climate emergency in 2019.

The local authority has set a target to become a zero carbon city by 2038 at the latest.

ELN has approached JCDecauxUK for a response.