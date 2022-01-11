Finance & Markets, Top Stories

A third of Brits are ‘afraid of energy bills becoming unaffordable this year’

Nearly 86% of Brits expect an increase in their cost of living this year, survey suggests

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 11 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

As global gas prices continue to rise leaving markets in trading turmoil, nearly one-third of Britons are afraid they will not be able to pay their bills this year.

That’s according to a YouGov survey published in The Times which suggests 33% of people expected their fuel bills to become “unaffordable”.

The poll of 1,744 people also shows that almost 86% anticipated their cost of living to increase in 2022 and two-thirds said they were worried about rising prices.

The government had previously faced criticism from Labour about the cost of living crisis – the opposing party proposed a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers to reduce the average household bill by £200.

Last week, Centrica’s Chief Executive urged the Prime Minister to strip environmental and other social levies out of energy bills.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast