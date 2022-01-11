Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Carbon offset prices predicted to increase 50-fold by 2050

New research suggests increasing demand and “unanswered questions” on supply could drive this price hike

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 11 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The cost of carbon offset could skyrocket 50-fold by mid-century, new research suggests.

BloombergNEF (BNEF) estimates prices for carbon offsets could reach $120 (£88) per tonne.

Carbon offsets are verified actions intended to compensate for the carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to one tonne of carbon each.

The research found that if the market was restricted to just offsets that remove, store or sequester carbon, there would be insufficient supply to meet the demand, leading to “significant” price hikes.

Kyle Harrison, Head of Sustainability Research at BNEF and the Lead Author of the report, said: “Suppliers, buyers of offsets, traders and investors will need to balance what is idealistic and what is realistic.

“Otherwise, they risk the offset market burning out just as it’s getting started.”

