Finance & Markets

Ian Funnell to become new Chair of the NNL

He replaces Sir Andrew Mathews who has held the position for the last six years

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Wednesday 12 January 2022
Image: BEIS

Ian Funnell has been appointed as the new Chair of the National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL).

He will be succeeding Sir Andrew Mathews from the 26th January.

On his new position, Ian Funnell said: “I am honoured to accept this role. I have been fortunate to work in some very innovative companies in the UK and internationally, in sectors such as energy, automation, engineering and digital.”

The announcement was made by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), with Secretary of State Kwasi Kwarteng commenting: “The NNL plays a key role in the UK’s nuclear industry, as well as offering global leadership.

“It provides the technical knowledge and capability to ensure the country’s civil nuclear energy programmes are delivered safely and in a cost-effective way.

“I am delighted that Ian Funnell has been appointed to this vital role. Ian is ideally suited to provide the leadership to build the NNL’s capabilities and deliver on its mission.”

Sir Andrew Mathews said: “It has been both a great privilege and a joy to be the Chair of the NNL for the last six years and to have spent nearly eight years on the board.

“I am delighted that I leave the business in such safe hands and wish Ian well as he helps to take forward NNL’s new and exciting strategy.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast