Ian Funnell to become new Chair of the NNL

Ian Funnell has been appointed as the new Chair of the National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL).

He will be succeeding Sir Andrew Mathews from the 26th January.

On his new position, Ian Funnell said: “I am honoured to accept this role. I have been fortunate to work in some very innovative companies in the UK and internationally, in sectors such as energy, automation, engineering and digital.”

The announcement was made by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), with Secretary of State Kwasi Kwarteng commenting: “The NNL plays a key role in the UK’s nuclear industry, as well as offering global leadership.

“It provides the technical knowledge and capability to ensure the country’s civil nuclear energy programmes are delivered safely and in a cost-effective way.

“I am delighted that Ian Funnell has been appointed to this vital role. Ian is ideally suited to provide the leadership to build the NNL’s capabilities and deliver on its mission.”

Sir Andrew Mathews said: “It has been both a great privilege and a joy to be the Chair of the NNL for the last six years and to have spent nearly eight years on the board.

“I am delighted that I leave the business in such safe hands and wish Ian well as he helps to take forward NNL’s new and exciting strategy.”