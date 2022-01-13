‘Nearly 85% of retired US power capacity in 2022 will be coal power stations’

Coal-fired power stations will account for nearly 85% of the total US power capacity planned to be retired this year.

The US Energy Information Administration estimated that US power plant operators have already scheduled 14.9GW of electric generating capacity to retire in the US during 2022.

That compares to just 4.6GW of coal capacity retirements that took place last year.

The government authority on energy statistics also said the largest coal power plant planning to retire this year is the 1,3MW William H. Zimmer plant in Ohio.