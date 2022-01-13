Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

‘Nearly 85% of retired US power capacity in 2022 will be coal power stations’

Almost 14.9GW of coal-fired power capacity will retire in the coming months

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 13 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Coal-fired power stations will account for nearly 85% of the total US power capacity planned to be retired this year.

The US Energy Information Administration estimated that US power plant operators have already scheduled 14.9GW of electric generating capacity to retire in the US during 2022.

That compares to just 4.6GW of coal capacity retirements that took place last year.

The government authority on energy statistics also said the largest coal power plant planning to retire this year is the 1,3MW William H. Zimmer plant in Ohio.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast