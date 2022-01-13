OVO Energy will reportedly slash its workforce amid energy crisis

UK’s third-biggest energy supplier OVO Energy will reportedly cut almost a quarter of its workforce amid the escalating crisis in the retail market.

Sky News reported that it was expected 1,700 jobs out of 6,200 roles in the company would be lost as part of a “voluntary redundancy programme.

The report also suggested OVO Energy would announce further details of the programme this week.

A few days ago, the company faced major public backlash after an email was sent to customers giving the advice to cuddle their pets to keep warm this winter.

The boss of OVO Energy apologised later for the mail.

ELN has approached OVO Energy for a response and the firm declined to comment.