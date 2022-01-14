Biden confirms biggest offshore wind lease sale

The Biden Administration has confirmed the biggest offshore wind lease sale as part of the US clean energy policy.

The US Department of Interior announced that is holding the record-breaking auction with the most lease areas ever offered in the New York Bight off the coasts of New York and New Jersey.

The upcoming lease sale is projected to generate up to 7GW of clean energy, power two million homes.

It is also expected to create thousands of jobs in manufacturing, construction, operations, maintenance and service industries.

US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said: “We are at an inflection point for domestic offshore wind energy development. We must seize this moment and we must do it together.”

The Biden-Harris administration’s goal is to install 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.