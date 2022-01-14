Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Policy

Biden confirms biggest offshore wind lease sale

The lease areas are predicted to generate enough energy to power nearly two million homes

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 14 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The Biden Administration has confirmed the biggest offshore wind lease sale as part of the US clean energy policy.

The US Department of Interior announced that is holding the record-breaking auction with the most lease areas ever offered in the New York Bight off the coasts of New York and New Jersey.

The upcoming lease sale is projected to generate up to 7GW of clean energy, power two million homes.

It is also expected to create thousands of jobs in manufacturing, construction, operations, maintenance and service industries.

US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said: “We are at an inflection point for domestic offshore wind energy development. We must seize this moment and we must do it together.”

The Biden-Harris administration’s goal is to install 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast