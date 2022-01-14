Business Secretary visits Hinkley Point C

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has today visited Hinkley Point C in Somerset to look at the progress that has been made in the project.

The visit follows government commitments to new nuclear and passage through the House of Commons this week of the Nuclear Financing Bill, which will help lower the costs of building new nuclear power stations.

The government had committed to putting nuclear at the heart of the UK’s future energy mix, along with wind and solar.

Kwasi Kwarteng was shown how construction work has kept momentum, despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “It has been remarkable to see how construction work is progressing and to meet with some of the workers driving forward one of Britain’s biggest infrastructure projects.

“New nuclear is not only at the heart of our plans to ensure greater energy independence, but to create high-quality jobs, boost apprenticeships and drive economic growth.”

Two months ago, EDF confirmed the installation of a second 17 metres high steel ring section at Hinkley Point C.