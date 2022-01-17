EU proposes environmental sustainability to be ‘at the core’ of education and training

The European Commission is calling for environmental sustainability to be “at the core” of education and training systems in the EU.

Its proposal for a Council recommendation on learning for environmental sustainability aims to support member states, schools, higher education institutions, non-governmental organisations and all education providers in equipping learners with the understanding and skills on sustainability, climate change and the environment.

It is calling on member states to provide learners of all ages access to “high quality and inclusive” education and training on climate change, biodiversity and sustainability and establish learning for environmental sustainability as a priority area in education and training policies and programmes to support and enable the sector to contribute to the green transition.

In the EU’s Eurobarometer survey, young people picked protection of the environment and the fight against climate change (67%), followed by the improvement of education and training (56%) as the top priorities for the EU over the coming years.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth said: “There is tremendous work being done right across Europe to help children, young people and adults learn about and engage with climate change, biodiversity loss and sustainability.

“Our goal is to build on these efforts and to work closely with Member States to place sustainability at the heart of education and training systems. All learners, from an early age need opportunities to understand and take action for environmental sustainability, to protect our planet and our future.”