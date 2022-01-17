ScottishPower bags 17 solar PV projects

ScottishPower has struck two deals to acquire 17 UK photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 800MW.

The company has signed two different agreements with Elgin Energy, owner of 12 projects and Lightsource bp which owns the rest.

The projects, across England, Scotland and Wales are in advanced stages of development and will be operational by 2025.

It is estimated that approximately £500 million will be invested in the projects.

The portfolio is predicted to produce enough energy to power more than 220,000 homes.

Lindsay McQuade, Chief Executive Officer of ScottishPower Renewables, said: “With plans to invest close to £4 billion by 2025, doubling the volume of renewable electricity we produce, we are taking action every day to deliver on our commitment to deploy more renewables – at scale and at speed – to electrify how we live, work and travel.

“This addition to our portfolio will help accelerate that journey and play an important role in tackling the climate emergency.”