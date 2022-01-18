Latest Jobs – Internal Account Manager – Brownlow Utilities

The Role

To improve the efficiency, accuracy and speed of service, this role will be responsible for the internal management and delivery of energy procurement and management services to clients. This ensures that the warm sales leads and client requests generated by the wider sales/account management team will be communicated, assessed and managed through the various internal processes, ensuring that time, cost and efficiency parameters are optimised, and client service is maintained throughout.

Office based, this role is part of a wider team with procurement, operations, market analysts, finance and administrators working alongside you to deliver our energy and water services. In addition to being a critical interface, a project driver, an invaluable communication channel, this role is a virtual ‘glue’, seamlessly bringing all of the business elements together for the benefit of the customer.

The Person

You will be a people person, having the ability to communicate and transfer knowledge between both internal and external contacts. You will be a Champion for both the company and the customer – understanding their needs, assessing the most effective way to deliver the agreed services.

With fantastic organisational skills, you will have the ability to manage many projects and elements within them – ensuring that key deliverables are met. Communicating and presenting the status of these projects in a digestible, visible and measurable way will be equally as important.

You will work as part of a team that has strong set of business values and ethics. Trust, openness, honesty, empathy, teamwork and resilience. A strong desire to make a difference whilst enjoying your work and the environment in which it all happens.

The Company

Brownlow Utilities is an award-winning, independently owned consultancy based in the North West of England offering a range of energy and utility services to businesses in the UK. Our aim is to help businesses manage their energy better; how much they use and the price they pay whilst remaining legally compliant. This involves a portfolio of services covering the procurement and management of gas, electricity and water supplies.

With strong business ethics of trust, honesty and transparency, we are a growing, energetic and challenging business who is trailblazing the way forward in the UK energy consultancy industry.

Key Responsibilities

Maintain clients within a Brownlow Service Agreement framework

Manage the end-to-end customer lifecycle (e.g. new energy/water contracts, renewals, change of tenancy, supply issues, carbon compliance, billing issues by acting as a primary point of contact and reference

Resolve queries within your remit and expertise, while escalating or referring to a colleague where appropriate.

Act as a first point of contact for customer enquiries, and keep customers informed of progress

Maintain appropriate records on performance and processes for your customers.

Understand the impact of industry change on customers.

Establish and agree with customers appropriate service expectations, in line with SLAs

Support other teams and departments through the provision of assistance and information.

Build constructive working relationships to ensure successful execution of tasks

Contribute directly to the provision of advice and guidance on operational issues for internal and external customers

Provide recommendations on the appropriate products, services and solutions

Demonstrate experience and understanding of taking clients through a Carbon Net Zero sustainability journey

A people person, having the ability to work with and manage those around irrespective of function, role or level.

Identify and source new business opportunities when/where appropriate. Target cross sell & upsell opportunities

Key skills and experience

Experience/evidence of working in the energy, sustainability, water industries as an Account Manager, project manager or in a customer driven role

5 years + industry experience

Academically of A-level standard or equivalent (preferable)

Strong communication skills (both written and verbal).

Self-motivated, driven with the good organisational ability.

The ability to prioritise and manage several different tasks at once

Strong customer-facing skills and evidence of good customer service delivery

Excellent IT skills and technically competent

Interested?

To register your interest in applying, please contact Amanda Byrne in the first instance at [email protected] – 01744 778530 (opt 6)

Applications for this role close on Monday 28th February 2022.

This opportunity offers a rewarding future within a rapidly expanding discipline. Salary and benefits will be appropriate with qualifications and experience.

Diversity Statement

We are an equal opportunity employer that recognises the value of a diverse workforce. All suitably qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment based on objective criteria and without regard to the following (which is a non-exhaustive list): race, colour, age, religion, gender, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or other characteristics in accordance with the relevant governing laws.

https://bit.ly/3fyS8CG