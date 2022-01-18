Scotland ploughs £30m into low carbon farming

The Scottish Government has awarded a total of £30 million for projects that aim to promote low carbon farming and protect the environment.

More than 600 rural businesses will share the funding under the latest round of the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) 2021, which was initially launched to promote land management practices that protect and enhance Scotland’s natural heritage, improve water quality, manage flood risk and mitigate and adapt to climate change.

The latest funding round has increased the area under conversion or maintenance support by around 22%.

Applications for the next round will open on 24th January 2022 and farmers and crofters will be able to apply for support for conversion to and maintenance of organic land, alongside other measures that promote low carbon farming.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “AECS has provided almost 3,000 applicants with around £244 million since it launched. This funding for the sector has helped us restore and enhance nature through increased biodiversity, improved soils and contributions to mitigating climate change at the same time as providing high quality, locally produced food.

“I’d like to thank those who have applied for the scheme and clearly understand the importance of doing what we can to mitigate climate change. Our vision for the future of rural Scotland is a positive one. We see our land managers and world-class producers thriving, while backing our world-leading climate change agenda and our response to the biodiversity crisis.”