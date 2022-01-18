ScottishPower chief calls for ‘targeted’ help amid energy crisis

With the new energy price cap planned to be announced on 7th February, voices for support for the most vulnerable customers are increasing.

ScottishPower Chief Executive Keith Anderson said the help from the government should be ‘targeted’.

He told the PA news agency: “There is merit in the government looking at bringing in something that is quite targeted to help the most vulnerable in society.

“I think the more you can target that support at those people, the better and the more affordable it becomes and the more sensible it becomes.”

The government is reportedly looking at different options that could insulate homes from the increase in bills.

These measures include a cut in the VAT, an extension of the Warm Home Discount and a government-backed loan scheme for suppliers to help them spread the cost of taking on customers of collapsed firms.

Ministers will reportedly announce their plans in the coming days.