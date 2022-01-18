Industry Round-up

Shell Energy appoints new CEO

Jodie Eaton had previously held positions at E.ON UK, npower and TXU Energy

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 18 January 2022
Image: Shell Energy

Shell Energy has announced Jodie Eaton will be taking over as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Paul Hellings who stepped down last month.

Ms Eaton who joined Shell Energy in September 2020 as Chief Operating Officer had previously held positions at npower, E.ON UK and TXU Energy.

Giorgia Arnaboldi, General Manager, B2B Europe for Renewables and Energy Solutions, commented: “I am delighted to announce Jodie’s appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer of Shell Energy UK Ltd as the team look to grow energy supply to UK commercial and industrial customers and help them on their decarbonisation journey.

“My thanks go to Paul. His commitment and leadership have helped create a strong platform for us to build on.”

Jodie Eaton said: “I’m delighted to be stepping into the Chief Executive Officer role. We have a talented team and a clear corporate strategy. Our cleaner, affordable and simple energy solutions are a fresh approach for businesses looking to boost their sustainability credentials.”

